Virginia State Police investigating Rockingham County crash

Published Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, 4:19 pm

Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Friday at 1:05 p.m. at the 2100 block of John Wayland Highway.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling in the parking lot when the driver lost control and crashed into the storefront of an ABC Store.

The driver of the Ford, Richard L. Pratt Sr., 77, of Harrisonburg, Va., was not injured in the crash. Pratt was wearing a seat-belt.

A passenger in the Ford, an adult female, 65, of Harrisonburg, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was also wearing a seat-belt.

No one inside the store was injured.

Pratt was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

