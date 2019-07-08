Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Rockingham County

The Virginia State Police is investigating an incident from Sunday night that left a Rockingham County resident deceased.

The incident took place at approximately 9:15 p.m. at a residence in the 19000 block Mechanicsville Road in Rockingham County. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Timberville Town Police Department responded to the residence for reports of a subject firing a gun and then attempting to enter a residence.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male subject – Johnny W. Dellinger Jr., 41 – outside the residence.

The subject walked around an outbuilding and began advancing on the police officer and sheriff’s deputy in a threatening manner. When Dellinger refused to comply with officers’ commands to stop, they fired at him.

The officers attempted life-saving measures on Dellinger, but he died at the scene.

Dellinger’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No other civilians or officers were injured in this incident

At the request of the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Upon completion of the investigation, the investigative files will be turned over to Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst for final adjudication.

