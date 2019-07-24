Virginia State Police investigating fatal Orange County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper D. Vaden is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Orange County. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Monday on High Street at West Baker Street.

A 2013 Ford Fiesta was traveling north on High Street when it rear-ended a 2003 Yamaha YJ50. The Yamaha was also traveling north on High Street.

The driver of the Ford, James T. Miller, 56, of Barboursville, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The operator of the Yamaha, Thomas J. Carter, 55, of Gordonsville, Va., was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. He died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Charges are pending.

