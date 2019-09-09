Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper K. Orr is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County that occurred on Sunday at 9 a.m. on Interstate 66 at the 14.2-mile marker.
A 2017 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on I-66 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway right, struck a guard rail, went down an embankment, and struck a tree.
The driver of the Chevy, Steven D. Johnson, 45, of Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Johnson was not wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
