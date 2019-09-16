Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper C. Wilson is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Monday at 8:29 a.m. on Interstate 66 at the 12.10-mile marker.
A 2011 Ford F250 was traveling west on I66 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway left across eastbound lanes of I66. The Ford continued down an embankment and collided with a fence and a guardrail.
The driver of the Ford, Jerry L. Hamman, 71, of Front Royal, Va., was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Hamman was wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
