Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County

Published Monday, Sep. 16, 2019, 3:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Wilson is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Monday at 8:29 a.m. on Interstate 66 at the 12.10-mile marker.

A 2011 Ford F250 was traveling west on I66 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway left across eastbound lanes of I66. The Ford continued down an embankment and collided with a fence and a guardrail.

The driver of the Ford, Jerry L. Hamman, 71, of Front Royal, Va., was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Hamman was wearing a seat-belt.

The crash remains under investigation.