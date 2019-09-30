Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police Trooper C. Peer is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County on at 10:23 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 291.4-mile marker.
A 2005 Volvo V-70 was traveling south on I81 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway right and collided with a 2007 Chevy Silverado that was parked on the shoulder. The Chevy was in a marked work zone and had amber lights activated.
The driver of the Volvo, Sierra K.V. Aceto, 23, of Chantilly, Va., died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Aceto was wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Chevy, a 36-year-old male, of Westminster, Md., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
