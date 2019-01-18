Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.W. Allen is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Jan. 17 at 8:35 p.m. on Route 20 at Cleveland Drive.

A 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on Rt. 20 when it ran off the right side of the road. The Chevrolet overturned before striking a tree and then coming to rest.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Whitney D.Herring, 55, of Barboursville, Va., was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Herring died at the scene.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by the Orange Sheriff’s Office, Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, and VDOT.

