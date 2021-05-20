Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Published Thursday, May. 20, 2021, 1:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper I. Raccanello is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County.

The crash occurred on Wednesday at 11:50 a.m. along Route 615 (Rapidan Road) just south of Route 700 (Trimmers Road).

A 2013 Ford Transit van was traveling south on Route 615 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Ford, David A. Carl, 82, of Orange, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Carl was not wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments