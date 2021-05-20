Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Virginia State Police Trooper I. Raccanello is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County.
The crash occurred on Wednesday at 11:50 a.m. along Route 615 (Rapidan Road) just south of Route 700 (Trimmers Road).
A 2013 Ford Transit van was traveling south on Route 615 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Ford, David A. Carl, 82, of Orange, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Carl was not wearing a seatbelt.
A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.