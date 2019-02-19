Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Frederick County

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Hutchinson is investigating a fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Sunday at 10:05 p.m. on Route 11 (Martinsburg Ave.) at the intersection of Route 661 (Welltown Road).

A 2015 Subaru WRX was traveling south on Rt. 11 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a light pole.

The driver of the Subaru, Santos A. Arguetta Rivera, 25, of Winchester, Va., was transported to Winchester Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Content

Shop Google