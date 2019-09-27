Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Frederick County

Published Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, 10:31 pm

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Myers is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County reported at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday on Route 50 at 1 mile west of Route 259.

A 2012 Nissan Maxima was traveling west on Route 50 when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road and collided with an embankment. The Nissan came back on the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Nissan, Douglas W. Cable, 54, of Gore, Va., was not wearing a seat-belt on was ejected from the vehicle. Cable died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Frederick County EMS.



