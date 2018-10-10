Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

Virginia State Police Trooper D.B. Vaden is investigating a fatal crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred Oct. 10 on James Madison Highway less than a mile south of General Winder Road.

A 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling north on James Madison Highway when it ran off the right side of the highway, struck a tree and overturned onto its side. The driver, Landon W. Bowers, 29, of Madison County, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

State police believe the crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. However, it was not discovered and state police notified of the crashed vehicle until 7:22 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

