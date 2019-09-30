Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

Virginia State Police Trooper D. Vaden is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County on at 2:40 p.m. on Route 15 (James Madison Highway) at 2 tenth of a mile south of Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Road).

A 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Rt.15 at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a 2008 Honda CRV that was also traveling south. The Honda was pushed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a 2004 Volvo XC70 that was traveling north.

The driver of the Nissan, Michael D. Minifield, 40, of Rapidan, Va., fled the scene of the crash. Minifield was later located in Spotsylvania County. Minifield was uninjured in the crash. Minifield was wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the Volvo, Jackson R. Greene, 25, of Washington, DC., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Greene was wearing a seat-belt.

A passenger in the Volvo, a 27-year-old female, of Washington, DC., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. She was wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old male, of Orange, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. The male was wearing a seat-belt.

Minifield was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of hit-and-run causing a death, two felony counts of hit-and-run resulting in an injury, two felony counts of hit-and-run resulting in property damage, and driving on a revoked license. Minifield was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police were assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, VSP’s Division 2 Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Fire and Rescue, and VDOT.