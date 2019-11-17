Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Clarke County

Published Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 2:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Gray is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Clarke County that occurred on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Route 632 (Triple J Road) at 1 tenth of a mile north Route 657 (Senseny Road).

A 2008 Dodge Caliber was traveling south on Route 632, when it ran off of the right side of the roadway and collided with a fence.

The driver of the Dodge, Karen A. Nugent, 30, of Augusta, WV., died at the scene. Nugent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiners in Manassas for examination and autopsy. She was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Dodge, an infant male, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The infant was in a proper child restraint.

The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.

Related

Comments