Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County that occurred at 12:53 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Little Calf Pasture Highway/Route 42 in the community of Swoope.
A 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 42 when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway. The pickup truck then struck a tree.
The driver, James H. Barker, 20, of Staunton, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.