Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Published Friday, Jul. 16, 2021, 10:39 am

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County that occurred at 12:53 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Little Calf Pasture Highway/Route 42 in the community of Swoope.

A 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 42 when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway. The pickup truck then struck a tree.

The driver, James H. Barker, 20, of Staunton, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.