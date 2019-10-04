Virginia State Police investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Virginia State Police Trooper Z.J. Blevins is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County on Wednesday at 1:45 a.m. on Jennings Gap Road/, less than a mile south of Stover Shop Road.
A 1977 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Route 736 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver over-corrected which caused the pickup to run off the left side of the highway. The driver again over-corrected, which then caused the vehicle to overturn in the roadway.
The driver, Justin W. Butt, 32, of Craigsville, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Three passengers were transported from the scene to a nearby hospital. Arthur W. Johnson, 32, suffered serious injuries. Roxie L. Howdyshell, 18, and April D. Howdyshell, 20, suffered minor injuries. None of the passengers was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
