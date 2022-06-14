Virginia State Police investigating drive-by shooting on I-85 near Petersburg

Virginia State Police is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 11:14 p.m. Monday in the area of southbound I-85 approximately one-half of a mile from the Petersburg city line.

A beige 2013 Cadillac sedan was traveling south on I-85 when, according to its driver, several shots were fired at it. The Cadillac exited the interstate and drove to a gas station off Cox Road in Dinwiddie County to call 911.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 29-year-old male from Chesterfield County, was transported by ambulance to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There were no passengers in the Cadillac.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small black vehicle that fled the scene.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or email [email protected].

