Virginia State Police investigate RTV crash in the Town of Strasburg
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Strasburg. The crash occurred Friday at 10:46 p.m. on West King Street at South Fort Street when a recreational terrain vehicle (RTV) struck the Strasburg Community Library.
The vehicle’s adult, male occupant was flown to INOVA Fairfax hospital with serious injuries but non-life threatening injuries.
