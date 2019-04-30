Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police C.S. Peer is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Monday at 10:25 a.m. on Route 623 just south of Route 679 (Wisman Road).

A 2009 Chevy Cobalt was traveling south on Rt. 623 when the driver lost control, crossed the center-line, and collided with a northbound 1998 Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the Cobalt, Elisa S. Montalvo, 19, of Bradenton, Fl., suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center. Montalvo later succumbed to her injuries. Montalvo was not wearing her seat-belt.

The driver of the Silverado, a 77 year old male from Strasburg, Va., was seriously injured in the crash. The male was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. The male was wearing his seat-belt.

A passenger in the Silverado, a 58 year old male was seriously injured and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. The male was wearing his seat-belt.

No charges have been placed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by VDOT, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department, and Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue.

