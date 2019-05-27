Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Clarke County

A three-vehicle crash in Clarke County killed a motorcyclist early Sunday afternoon.

Stephen D. Lilly, 32, of Berryville, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Lilly, who was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson, was wearing a helmet.

Lilly was traveling on Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) at ¾ of a mile south Route 340 around 12:52 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and struck a 2003 Yamaha Motorcycle from the rear.

Lilly was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by a southbound 2008 Chrysler Town and Country.

The rider of the Yamaha, a 32-year-old male, of Winchester, Va., was seriously injured in the crash and transported to the Winchester Medical Center. The rider was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 47-year-old male from Round Hill, Va., was not injured in the crash. Four passengers, one adult and three juveniles, were also uninjured. All occupants were wearing their seat-belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue, John H. Enders Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Citizens Fire Company, and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

