Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Clarke County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.D. Riggs is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred Monday at 8:30 a.m. on Route 340 at Route 658 (White Post Road).

A 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Rt. 340 when it attempted a left turn onto Rt. 658. The Nissan collided with a north bound 1997 Ford Ranger. The Ford then over turned.

The driver of the Nissan, Melissa A. Welsh, 30, of White Post, Va., suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Welsh was not wearing her seat-belt.

A passenger in the Nissan, Walter J. Mott III, 42, of Stephen City, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Mott was not wearing his seat-belt.

The driver of the Ford, a 25 year old male from White Post, Va., was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing his seat-belt.

Welsh was charged with failure to yield right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by VDOT and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google