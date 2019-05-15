Virginia State Police investigate crash in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police Trooper E.M. Meyers is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred May 15 at 9:20 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 271.2 mile marker.

A 2014 Volvo Tractor Trailer was traveling north on I81 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, over corrected causing the Tractor Trailer to strike the guard rail, and run down the embankment.

The driver of the Tractor Trailer, Azimullah Habibi, 31, of Sacramento, Ca., was not injured in the crash. Habibi was wearing a seat-belt.

Habibi was charged with reckless driving.

Virginia State Police was assisted by Mount Jackson Fire and Rescue, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, New Market Fire and Rescue, and VDOT.

