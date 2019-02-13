Virginia State Police investigate crash in Culpeper

Virginia State Police Trooper S.K. Burke-Smith is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County reported on Wednesday at 9:23 a.m. on Route 29 at Hoover Road.

A 2018 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling south on Route 29 in the left lane when a 2005 Subaru Forester traveling east on Hoover Road struck the Toyota.

The driver of the Subaru, Albert T. Martin III, 74, of Reva, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. Martin was wearing his seat-belt.

The driver of the Toyota, Kim-Anh T. Nguyen 51, of Culpeper, Va., and a passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to Culpeper UVA Hospital. Both were wearing their seat-belts.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

