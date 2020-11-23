Virginia State Police graduates 55 from its 2020 Basic Session

The 55 members of the Virginia State Police 133rd Basic Session were presented their diplomas last week.

The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers with at least three years of active-duty experience at the local and/or state level. Each candidate for trooper must have been in good standing with their former law enforcement employer(s) and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process.

Collectively, the 133rd Basic Session accounts for 426 years of prior law enforcement experience.

“To the very day of their graduation, the dedicated men and women of this Basic Session academy class have demonstrated their ability to adapt, overcome and succeed,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Fortunately, we were able to livestream the occasion for families and friends to witness this significant milestone for their loved ones. Not only was this a unique setting for the ceremony, but this is also only the second time in the Department’s 88 year history an Accelerated Lateral Entry Program has been held.”

The 133rd Basic Session trooper trainees received more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.

The members of the 1333rd Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on Sept. 28.

For their final phase of training, each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

State police is currently hiring for 2021 Basic Session Academy classes.

Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.

133rd Basic Session graduating class

Austin Kenrick Anders Franklin County

Dylan Wade Billiter Tazewell County

Jonathan William Bloom Chesterfield County

Christopher Stuart Boblett Franklin County

Bryce Alan Campbell Henrico County/Richmond

Jesse Bethlynnie Campbell Bath County

Jason Gregory Carico Bland County

Jermell Lamonte Chatman Arlington County

Dylan Storm Coleman New Kent County

Rickie Lewis Compton, Jr. Halifax County

Scott Thomas Craig Rockingham County

Zachary Ryan Davis Rockbridge County

Peter Lawrence Dayton Lunenburg County

Matthew James DeMoss Norfolk/Virginia Beach

Michael Anthony Dunford Giles County

Tyler Steven Easter Franklin County

Andrew Thomas Ehrhard Shenandoah County

Jonathan Thomas Fitch Rockbridge County

Michael Floyd Fury Fluvanna County

Nicholas Ryan Graham Hampton/Newport News

Jeffery Todd Hackney Giles County

Corey Michael Hall King George County

Joel Riley Hodges Franklin County

Matthew Ryan Hoppes Bedford County

Mario Jamar Hunter Isle of Wight County

Kenneth Wayne Joyner Campbell County

Christopher Scott Kesler Orange County

Ryan Thomas King Roanoke County

James Clifton Kirkland Campbell County

Seth Walker Layton Henrico County/Richmond

Adam Eugene Martin Mecklenburg County

Paul David McMillan Botetourt County

Tyler Clifton Miller Augusta County

Justin Randall Myrick Pittsylvania County

James Henry Newby Pittsylvania County

Alison Amber Nowacki Richmond County

Matthew Joel O’Dell Franklin County

Meet Ravjibhai Parbadia Prince William County

Charles Hugo Parsons, III Rockbridge County

Ronnie McCoy Pearce, Jr. Sussex County

Joseph Christian Rader Augusta County

Michael Lee Rogers Henrico County

Barry Alan Schell Highland County

Sean Christopher Scott Chesterfield County

Eric Byron Smith Page County

Gary O’Neil Smith Henrico County/Richmond

Paul Anthony Sprouse Rockbridge County

Matthew Prescott Stafford, II Bedford County

Joseph Michael Utt Franklin County

Daniel Colby Vaughan Henrico County/Richmond

Michael Dale Wade, II Franklin County

James Douglas Waller Bath County

Dylan James Welsh Botetourt County

Charles Hubert Wheeler Caroline County

Alison Jean Willis Rockingham County

