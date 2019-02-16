Virginia State Police graduates 129th Generation of new troopers

Virginia graduated its 129th generation of Virginia State Troopers on Friday.

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.

The members of the 129th Basic Session began their 30 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy July 25, 2018.

The graduates of the 129th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of February 18.

For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

