Virginia State Police busy responding to crashes statewide in snow, ice storm

Virginia State Police troopers have responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles through 11 a.m. Thursday.

The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities during midnight to 11 a.m. time period.

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.

Traffic situation: 11 a.m. Thursday update

Richmond Division: 27 disabled vehicles and 65 traffic crashes

Culpeper Division: 31 disabled vehicles and 35 traffic crashes

Appomattox Division: 16 disabled Vehicles and 34 traffic crashes

Wytheville Division: 20 disabled vehicles and 17 traffic crashes

Chesapeake Division: 16 disabled vehicles and 35 traffic crashes

Salem Division: 29 disabled vehicles and 37 traffic crashes

Fairfax Division: 27 disabled vehicles and 47 traffic crashes

If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Slow speed for conditions.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

