Virginia State Police busy responding to crashes statewide in snow, ice storm
Virginia State Police troopers have responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles through 11 a.m. Thursday.
The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities during midnight to 11 a.m. time period.
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
Traffic situation: 11 a.m. Thursday update
- Richmond Division: 27 disabled vehicles and 65 traffic crashes
- Culpeper Division: 31 disabled vehicles and 35 traffic crashes
- Appomattox Division: 16 disabled Vehicles and 34 traffic crashes
- Wytheville Division: 20 disabled vehicles and 17 traffic crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 16 disabled vehicles and 35 traffic crashes
- Salem Division: 29 disabled vehicles and 37 traffic crashes
- Fairfax Division: 27 disabled vehicles and 47 traffic crashes
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips
- Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.
- Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
- Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
- Slow speed for conditions.
- Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
- Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.