Virginia State Police busy responding to calls related to Michael

Since Tropical Storm Michael crossed into Virginia, the Virginia State Police have responded to dozens of calls for traffic crashes, stranded vehicles, downed trees, debris in the roadway and flooded highways. State police is investigating at least one death related to a vehicle being swept off a Pittsylvania County road by flash flooding, and conducted rescue missions in Pittsylvania and Charlotte counties. State police is also investigating a two-vehicle crash in Hanover County that claimed the life of one firefighter and injured three others.

From 2 p.m. Oct. 11, 2018 through midnight, Virginia State Police statewide responded to approximately 300 traffic crashes and 230 calls for debris and downed trees in the roadway. The majority of the calls for service related to the heavy rains and strong winds originated in the State Police Salem, Appomattox, Richmond and Chesapeake divisions:

In the Mt. Hermon community of Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police responded to help locate James E. King Jr., 45, of Dry Fork, Va., who was swept away from his vehicle. His vehicle got caught in a flash flood in the 600 block of Sandy Creek Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 11). Despite the valiant efforts of a Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy and a local resident to rescue King, the floodwaters were too deep and too swift for them to maintain contact with him. At approximately 10:37 p.m., Special Agents with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and local volunteer firefighters located the King’s remains downstream.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the Blairs community of Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police Swift Water Rescue divers responded to an emergency call for three local volunteer firefighters whose boat had capsized. The firefighters were in a swollen stream attempting a rescue of individuals caught in the rising waters on a bridge. The fast-moving water pushed the boat into the bridge, which caused the boat to overturn and eject its three occupants into the water. The state police troopers were able to pull two of the firefighters from the water and the motorist to safety. The third firefighter was swept downstream, where a local resident was able to help pull him out and onto land.

At 7:28 p.m. Thursday, state police responded to assist the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office search for three individuals swept away from a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road. One of the individuals was safely rescued. Search efforts by the Virginia State Police Swift Water Rescue Team and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office remain ongoing for the other two occupants of the vehicle.

In Hanover County, at approximately 9 p.m., the Hanover County Fire & EMS was stopped at a crash scene on I-295 rendering aid to those involved in a two-vehicle crash. Despite having its emergency lights activated, one of the stopped fire engines at the scene was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The impact of that crash struck four firefighters. One of the firefighters, Lt. Brad Clark, succumbed to his injuries at the scene; three others were transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. Photo from the crash scene is attached. Photo is property of the Virginia State Police, which grants permission for its publication/broadcast.

On Friday, Virginians in those areas hit hardest by the storm are advised to delay travel if possible. That allows VDOT and utility crews faster access to and work at clearing the roads of downed trees and power lines.

If you must travel…

give yourself plenty of extra travel time,

be prepared for possible detours,

slow your speed on rural roads so you have more distance and time to react to debris in the roadway,

don’t drive distracted,

and always wear your seat belt.

For the latest in road conditions and closures, call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org.

