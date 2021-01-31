Virginia State Police: Avoid travel, if possible, during upcoming winter storm

Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to avoid travel if possible during the upcoming winter storm.

VDOT has been working to pre-treat the highways, but slick and dangerous conditions are still anticipated due to the forecasts calling for significant snow accumulations, ice and rain.

VSP is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.

If you must travel through the remainder of the weekend:

Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.

Use your headlights.

Drive for conditions: slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Buckle up.

Avoid distractions.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions … keep emergency lines open for emergencies.

