Virginia State Police apprehend suspects in South Carolina homicide after I-81 pursuit

Three suspects wanted in connected with a homicide investigation in Anderson, S.C., are in custody after a pursuit on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County.

A Virginia State Police trooper observed the suspects’ vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 283 mile marker in Shenandoah County around 1 p.m. Friday.

The trooper waited for additional troopers and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto the right shoulder and then accelerated at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit was initiated.

During the course of the pursuit, the Ford Fusion ended up heading south in the northbound lanes. The driver lost control at the 309 mile-marker in Frederick County, and the Fusion ran off the left side of the roadway and went down an embankment, through a fence, and struck a tree.

The suspects then fled the vehicle on foot.

All three suspects were apprehended a short time later without further incident.

The driver, Frank T. Rhoads, 39, of Anderson, S.C., suffered minor injuries during the incident and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

Rhoads was then transported to Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and charged by Virginia State Police with one felony count of eluding police, reckless driving, and for having altered/fictitious license plates on his vehicle.

The two passengers in the Ford, Dominick M. Rhoads, 19, and William C. Flynn, 31, both of Anderson, S.C., were uninjured during the incident.

All three suspects are being held on warrants of extradition out of Anderson, S.C.

VSP was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

