Virginia State Police advising Virginians to avoid travel due to icy conditions on roads

Virginia State Police continues to discourage Virginians from driving through Sunday due to extremely icy and treacherous conditions across much of Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police are responding to 28 traffic crashes statewide and 6 disabled vehicles statewide.

The majority of those crashes involve only damage to vehicles and are concentrated in the VSP Chesapeake Division

Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide related to the current storm. No fatal crashes have been reported at this time.

Richmond Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles, 51 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 8 Disabled Vehicles, 37 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 9 Disabled Vehicles, 37 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles, 7 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles, 43 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 19 Disabled Vehicles, 25 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles, 83 Traffic Crashes

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, and clear fallen debris.

If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out

Slow speed for icy conditions.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.

