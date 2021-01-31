Virginia State Police: 270 crashes, 240 disabled vehicles since midnight

Published Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, 3:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Despite advisories for Virginians to avoid traveling through Virginia during the ongoing winter storm, Virginia State Police have responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight.

Between 12 a.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Sunday, state troopers have responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled/stuck vehicles. As of 2 p.m., state police were on scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles.

The majority of traffic crashes occurring Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday:

Richmond Division: 44 disabled vehicles, 89 traffic crashes

44 disabled vehicles, 89 traffic crashes Culpeper Division: 24 disabled vehicles, 24 traffic crashes

24 disabled vehicles, 24 traffic crashes Appomattox Division: 37 disabled vehicles, 30 traffic crashes

37 disabled vehicles, 30 traffic crashes Wytheville Division: 31 disabled vehicles, 13 traffic crashes

31 disabled vehicles, 13 traffic crashes Chesapeake Division: 35 disabled vehicles, 43 traffic crashes

35 disabled vehicles, 43 traffic crashes Salem Division: 42 disabled vehicles, 45 traffic crashes

42 disabled vehicles, 45 traffic crashes Fairfax Division: 24 disabled vehicles, 16 traffic crashes

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.

If you must travel, practice the following safe traffic tips:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Slow speed for conditions.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Related

Comments