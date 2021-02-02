Virginia State Parks Youth Conservation Corps accepting applications

Published Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, 5:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Parks is seeking qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps summer residential service opportunities across the state.

Two three-week programs will be offered this summer.

YCC crews will assist Virginia State Parks staff with a range of operational projects including, but not limited to, trail maintenance, habitat improvement, and campground construction and restoration. Room and board is provided to all YCC crew serving at Virginia State Parks.

Applications for both crew leaders and crew members are being accepted for the following sessions:

Session 1: June 20-July 10

Session 2: July 18-Aug. 7

YCC crew members

Crew members will gain valuable experience in trade skills and resource management. Ideal applicants for crew member positions are young adults, ages 14-17, have a demonstrated interest in environmental protection, the physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions and the desire to make a difference in the communities they serve.

Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service learning hours and a $500 stipend. Applicants for crew member positions are being accepted through March 15.

YCC crew leaders

Crew leaders will supervise a group of 10 Youth Conservation Corps members and work directly with park staff to complete a variety of projects that will enhance visitor experience. Upon completion of a three-week program, crew leaders will receive a $1,800 stipend and $350 travel voucher. All crew leaders are required to attend training at Twin Lakes State Park June 14-17.

For continuity of the service programs, crew leaders are encouraged to apply for both three-week sessions. Eligible crew leaders will be entering their junior year of college or equivalent. Applications for crew leaders are being accepted until filled.

Those interested can visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/youth-conservation-corps to learn more and apply.

Related

Comments