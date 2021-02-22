Virginia State Parks names new manager for Shenandoah River, Seven Bends

Veronica Flick is the new park manager of Shenandoah River State Park in Bentonville and Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock.

Flick, who started her new duties on Jan. 10, is not new to the Virginia State Parks system. She had previously served as park manager at Twin Lakes State Park and business manager at Natural Bridge State Park.

“I am excited to welcome Veronica to this important leadership position at Shenandoah River and Seven Bends,” Shenandoah District Manager Nathan Younger said. “She brings great creativity, energy and vision to the role, and her fresh perspective will help with managing these two popular state parks that attract thousands of visitors each year.”

As park manager, Flick will oversee staff, operations and expenditures providing for programs and services to ensure visitor expectations are met and the natural and cultural resources at both parks are protected for future generations.

She says the plans for each park are a bit opposite in nature.

“One park needs to build on the foundation the rangers have developed, while the other park needs to tend to the foundation,” Flick said. “Shenandoah River has been building and developing for years. We now need to move into the sustaining phase, where we continue to take care of what we have, while intentionally growing where needed.

“Seven Bends, on the other hand, is in a rapid growth period,” Flick said. “The team there are great stewards of the park, and I plan to be in a role to help them achieve goals.”

