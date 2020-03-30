Virginia Sports Radio Network to rebroadcast ’19 Elite Eight, Final Four

The Virginia Sports Radio Network will celebrate the Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA men’s basketball championship with rebroadcasts of the Elite Eight, Final Four and national championship victories.

The broadcasts, sponsored by UVA Health and UVA Community Credit Union, will air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday beginning at approximately 7 p.m. on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, SiriusXM ACC Radio Channel 371, Virginia Sports mobile app and TuneIn Radio App.

Dave Koehn (play-by-play) and Jimmy Miller (analyst) will set the scene for Wednesday’s rebroadcast of Virginia’s Elite Eight win over Purdue with a pregame show, which includes exclusive interviews with Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

