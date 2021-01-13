Virginia Softball adds Coastal Carolina transfer Gabby Baylog

Virginia Softball added some fresh talent Monday with the addition of Coastal Carolina transfer Gabby Baylog to the Cavaliers’ roster in 2021.

“We are excited to have Gabby joining us this spring,” coach Joanna Hardin said. “Her athleticism and utility adds depth defensively in multiple positions. We believe she also adds power and discipline at the plate which helps fill some of our offensive gaps.

“She’s a worker and fits our team culture and system. We can’t wait to get on the field with her later this week.”

A versatile utility player, Baylog, a sophomore, is capable of playing in both the infield and outfield.

Baylog appeared in five games for the Chanticleers as a freshman in the shortened 2019-2020 season. She drove in one run in four at-bats while scoring twice.

In high school, Baylog was a four-time all-state selection at Marvin Ridge. She hit .386 for her career with nine homers, 27 doubles and 77 RBI. Baylog was also a standout pitcher, posting a 1.45 ERA over the course of 359 innings. She racked up 605 strikeouts en route to a 61-15 record.

Baylog twice earned Southern Carolina Conference Player of the Year recognition in high school. She was also a two-time Hot Stove Player of the Year for the Charlotte area.

