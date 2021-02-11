Virginia Softball: 50-game schedule in 2021, including 22 home games at Palmer Park

Virginia Softball opens the season on Saturday at Georgia in the Red and Black Showcase in a two-day event which features two matchups each against Georgia and South Alabama.

The following weekend, Virginia will take part in ACC pod action, playing three games against both Louisville and Pittsburgh. The games will take place in Raleigh-Durham on Feb. 18-21, and these games count in the ACC standings.

Virginia then opens its home schedule on Feb. 27-28 by hosting the Cavalier Classic. The two-day tournament features contests against JMU and George Washington.

In 2021, the ACC will also play four-game weekend series to minimize travel. ACC series will feature single games on Friday and Sunday with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday. The Cavaliers are scheduled to host Clemson (March 5-7), NC State (March 19-21), Boston College (April 1-3) and Syracuse (April 23-25) in ACC action at Palmer Park. Virginia is slated to travel to Duke (March 12-14), North Carolina (April 9-11), Notre Dame (April 16-18) and Georgia Tech (April 30-May 2).

Virginia is scheduled to play just four midweek contests in 2021, facing Virginia Tech and Liberty each twice. The Cavaliers will host the Hokies on March 9 before visiting Blacksburg on March 24. Both games against the Hokies are non-conference matchups. Virginia faces Liberty on the road on March 23 before hosting the Flames on April 6.

2021 Virginia Softball Schedule

Feb. 13-14 at Red & Black Showcase (in Athens, Ga.)

Feb. 13 Georgia 2:15 PM

South Alabama 5:30 PM

South Alabama 5:30 PM Feb. 14 South Alabama 10 AM

Georgia 1:15 PM

Feb. 18-21 at ACC Pod (in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.)

Feb. 18 Louisville* 1:30 PM

Feb. 19 Pittsburgh* 1:30 PM

Feb. 20 Pittsburgh* 11 AM

Louisville* 1:30 PM

Louisville* 1:30 PM Feb. 21 Louisville* 11 AM

Pittsburgh* 1:30 PM

Feb. 27-28 CAVALIER CLASSIC (in Charlottesville, Va.)

Feb. 27 JMU 12 PM

GEORGE WASHINGTON 3 PM

Feb. 28 GEORGEWASHINGTON (DH) 12 PM/3 PM

March 5 CLEMSON* 5 PM

March 6 CLEMSON* (DH) 1 PM/3 PM

March 7 CLEMSON* 12 PM

March 9 VIRGINIA TECH 5 PM

March 12 at Duke* 5 PM

March 13 at Duke* (DH) 1 PM/3PM

March 14 at Duke* 1 PM

March 19 NC STATE* 5 PM

March 20 NC STATE* (DH) 1 PM/3 PM

March 21 NC STATE* 12 PM

March 23 at Liberty 6 PM

March 24 at Virginia Tech 6 PM

April 1 BOSTON COLLEGE* 6 PM

April 2 BOSTON COLLEGE* (DH) 3 PM/6 PM

April 3 BOSTON COLLEGE* 1 PM

April 6 LIBERTY 6 PM

April 9 at North Carolina* TBA

April 10 at North Carolina* (DH) TBA

April 11 at North Carolina* TBA

April 16 at Notre Dame* 5 PM

April 17 at Notre Dame* (DH) 1 PM/3 PM

April 18 at Notre Dame* 12 PM

April 23 SYRACUSE* 6 PM

April 24 SYRACUSE* (DH) 1 PM/3 PM

April 25 SYRACUSE* 12 PM

April 30 at Georgia Tech* 4 PM

May 1 at Georgia Tech* (DH) 2 PM/5 PM

May 2 at Georgia Tech* 12 PM

* Denotes ACC contest

HOME GAMES IN BOLD CAPS

