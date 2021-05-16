Virginia Society of CPAs announces officers, board of directors

The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants announced its officers and board of directors for the 2021–2022 fiscal year.

The officers and directors were sworn in at the VSCPA’s annual business meeting held virtually May 13.

Anne B. Hagen, CPA, CGMA, MBA, of The Masonic Home of Virginia in Henrico, is the new chair of the board. George D. Forsythe, CPA, CGMA, of WellsColeman in Richmond, is chair-elect.

The following VSCPA members were named vice chairs: Nammy K. Lee, CPA, Ph.D., of the University of Virginia in Falls Church; Jennifer S. Lehman, CPA, CGMA, of Hantzmon Wiebel LLP in Charlottesville; Aaron L. Peters, CPA, a sole proprietor in Falls Church; and Christine B. Williamson, CPA, of CohnReznick LLP in Tysons.

VSCPA President & CEO Stephanie R. Peters, CAE, serves as secretary-treasurer of the board.

At-large board members include Courtney M. Arrington, CPA, of Genworth in Richmond; Michael Brunson Sr., CPA, of Virginia Credit Union in Richmond; Daniel P. Hudgens, CPA, of Deloitte in Richmond; LaToya D. Jordan, CPA, of the Auditor of Public Accounts in Richmond; Andrew T. Martin, CPA, of Corbin & Company, PC, in Chesapeake; Thomas L. Milburn, CPA, of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, PC, in Winchester; John W. Reynolds, CPA, of Tracepoint in Fredericksburg; Neena Shukla, CPA, CFA, CGMA, FCPA, of PBMares, LLP, in Fairfax; Gregory W. Wallig, CISA, CISM, of Grant Thornton in Arlington; and John M. Waters, CPA, of Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer, PC, in Norfolk.

For more information about VSCPA leadership, visit www.vscpa.com/About.

