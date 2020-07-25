Virginia Skyline Soccer named as expansion club for Major League Development Association

The Major League Development Association announced this week the formation of an expansion club, Virginia Skyline Soccer, that will be based in Harrisonburg and serve the Shenandoah Valley.

Virginia Skyline Soccer joins Virginia Beach City FC as the second club under the MLDA shield in Virginia.

The MLDA is dedicated to delivering accessible levels of participation, enjoyment, and growth of soccer. The MLDA specializes in management expertise, resources, and services for member soccer organizations in cities around the country.

“We are excited for the opportunity to provide players a professional experience in Harrisonburg, Va..” said Steven Wagoner, President of Virginia Skyline Soccer and MLDA. “We have received a lot of positive feedback from the local community and are excited for the opportunity to grow the game in Shenandoah Valley.”

Starting fall, 2020, Virginia Skyline teams will have access to three different league options

US Youth Soccer South Atlantic Conference through EDP

A clear pathway to the USYS National League and Championships series

Skyline Club Soccer League

Old Dominion Soccer League (ODSL)

Training sessions and home games will be played locally in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Along with MLDA member club Virginia Beach City FC, Virginia Skyline Soccer will also serve as a club partner of D.C. United. Virginia Skyline’s partnership with D.C. United will provide Skyline boys and girls players with elite coaching and networking opportunities, access to workshops and talent centers and team activities at DC United’s Audi Field in Washington D.C.

“Virginia Skyline Soccer can help provide the full player development pathway from youth to amateur, to the professional ranks for boys and girls”, Wagoner said. “By belonging to a community of member clubs under the same association, Virginia Skyline Soccer can communicate, engage and work with other clubs in the region to improve best practices and will have access to resources enhancing the experience for parents and players in the local community.”

Adidas will serve as Virginia Skyline Soccer’s apparel sponsor and all merchandising will be available online through Soccer.com. Virginia Skyline Soccer had their first tryout and identification day on Monday, July 13 in Rockingham County. Combined, Virginia Skyline Soccer is targeting up to 150 players of various age groups. The club has secured interest from 14 local coaches and have announced their planned coaching slate for fall 2020.

“Virginia Skyline Soccer will provide families and players with a clear and defined pathway to play soccer at any desired level. I am thrilled to be involved in bringing a passionate Soccer Club to our area that will excite our community and have players loving the game again!” said Simon Timbrell, Virginia Skyline Soccer Academy Operations Manager.

For more information on how to become involved with Virginia Skyline Soccer or questions about our youth academy contact Simon Timbrell – stimbrell@virginiaskylinefc.com.

