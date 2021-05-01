Virginia shuts out No. 12 seed BYU to advance To Sweet 16

The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team defeated No. 17 BYU 2-0 by a score of 2-0 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

BYU (11-4-1) was the No. 12 seed in the tournament, while Virginia is unseeded.

Virginia (12-4-2) will face Rice (14-2-1) in the third-round match on Wednesday. First kick is set for 9 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Owls advanced with a 1-0 victory over fifth-seeded West Virginia. Rice got a penalty kick goal, scoring on its only shot of the game.

Alexa Spaanstra turned in a brace for the second straight game, scoring in each half to lead the Cavalier offense. Laurel Ivory picked up the clean sheet and earned her 50th career victory in goal as she made 11 saves on 19 shots faced.

The Cavaliers weathered an early offensive onslaught from the Cougars as BYU managed five shots in the first 20 minutes before Virginia would get its first chance. – a shot from Lia Godfrey that sailed high.

Virginia struck in the 34th minute when Spaanstra got a ball from Taryn Torres out wide on the right side of the field. She knocked it forward off the bounce, settled it and took the shot in stride across the face of the goal and in past the back post for the 1-0 lead.

The Cavaliers extended the lead in the 64th minute when Spaanstra struck again. This time Lizzy Sieracki took the throw in and sent it long into the box. Diana Ordoñez headed it down and over toward Spaanstra near the penalty mark who fired it past the keeper for the 2-0 lead.

The Virginia defense shut things down the rest of the way, turning away repeated attacks from the Cougars to pick up the victory and advance in the tournament field.

