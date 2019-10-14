Virginia shellfish aquaculture market still strong for clams, oysters

Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, 8:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Prices and markets for Virginia shellfish products remain strong as the state’s aquaculture market continues to grow.

The farm gate value for the state’s shellfish aquaculture was $53.3 million in 2018, according to the 2019 Virginia Shellfish Aquaculture Situation and Outlook Report published by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

The report found hard clams are the biggest economic contributor, and Virginia leads the U.S. in hard clam production. Oysters are the fastest-developing sector of Virginia’s shellfish aquaculture, and the commonwealth is ranked first for Eastern U.S. oyster production.

Though the market is strong, some hatchery and oyster production numbers showed a slight decrease in 2018. There was a 6% drop in planted oysters from 2017 and 8% less than initially projected for 2018. Despite this, shellfish growers remain optimistic.

“I don’t think the decline is indicative of the direction the industry is going,” said Mike Oesterling, executive director of Virginia Shellfish Growers Association. “The market is still exceptionally strong, leading the East Coast, and shellfish products are in great demand.”

Shellfish aquaculture has faced its share of challenges. Excessive rainfall and high water temperatures tend to restrict growth in the summer, which contributes to lower sales.

“We deal with Mother Nature on a daily basis, so it’s not surprising when we see ups and downs,” said Oesterling. “Shellfish aquaculture is one of the industries where, if you increase production, there’s a positive impact on the environment, especially by reducing sediment, reducing nitrogen and phosphorous and keeping the bay and Eastern Shore waters clean.”

Although weather affected shellfish production and sales in 2018, demand remains strong for Virginia clams and oysters, according to Tony Banks, a commodity marketing specialist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Clam growers reported a 64% increase in seed plantings during 2018, to a total of 503.7 million clams. That represents is a 41% increase in the outlook from 2017, the report notes.

The outlook for Virginia’s shellfish aquaculture market is positive, and growers can expect the coming years to remain stable as participants alter their production based on the market.

“Virginia’s history and reputation for producing quality shellfish, coupled with the local food movement, bode well for a continued bright future,” Banks said.









Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.









Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

Comments