Virginia Senate Democrats tout new majority

Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, 10:47 pm

Senate Democrats have won 21 seats so far and have claimed the majority in the Virginia Senate.

There are still three outstanding Senate races that are too close to call. This historic win cements Democratic control of the chamber.

“The voters of Virginia have spoken and they have mandated a Democratic majority in the Senate who will address gun violence prevention, affordable healthcare, and public education funding. After years of Republican inaction on these issues, we’re ready to get to work immediately,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw. “Both Democrats and Republicans ran on these values and now we must work across the aisle to tackle these issues that are most important to our Commonwealth.”

“After picking up at least two seats this evening, we’re proud to claim victory for the voters of Virginia,” said Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke. “I want to thank the candidates, voters, donors, and countless volunteers whose efforts will usher in a Democratic majority that will focus on the issues most important to our Commonwealth.”

