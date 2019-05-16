Virginia School Boards Association recognizes Waynesboro Kroger for community involvement

Associates from the Kroger store located at 245 Arch Avenue in Waynesboro were presented with a commendation certificate from the Virginia School Boards Association in recognition of their involvement in the Waynesboro community.

The certificate comes after the Waynesboro School Board recommended the Arch Avenue Kroger associates receive recognition for their continued support of Waynesboro public school students and for helping to build better opportunities for children in the community.

“We could not be prouder of our Arch Avenue associates. They truly embody what it means to work at Kroger,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s so important to us to prioritize the needs of the community and support efforts that are meaningful at a local level and our Waynesboro store team is a great example of making that happen.”

“We’re thankful for corporate partners like Kroger who step up on an ongoing basis to help fill needs in our schools here in Waynesboro,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools. “Kroger’s work in the community doesn’t go unnoticed and recommending them to receive the commendation certificate was an easy choice for the Waynesboro School Board.”

Over the past year, associates from the Arch Avenue store have participated in a number of community projects.

Some of the highlights include:

With the support of Kroger, a local high school packed 400 holiday meals.

Kroger provided miscellaneous donations throughout the year to Waynesboro elementary schools, and associates provided store tours for elementary school classes.

The store team helped the Elks and Moose Clubs coordinate and order items for their holiday dinner programs.

