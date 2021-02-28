Virginia salvages weekend series finale at North Carolina with 3-2 win

Go figure, another one-run game between Virginia and North Carolina. This time, the Cavaliers finally broke the Tar Heels’ spell, getting a 3-2 win on Sunday to salvage the weekend series finale.

Carolina (6-1, 2-1 ACC) had won five straight one-run games with UVA (4-3, 1-2 ACC) – including the opening two games of this weekend set.

Junior righty Mike Vasil (2-0, 0.00 ERA) got the win with six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.

Virginia scored all three of its runs with two outs, beginning with a single in the fourth by Christian Hlinka that scored Nic Kent. The hit was the first of the season for Hlinka and was part of a two-hit afternoon for the senior.

Kent put the Cavaliers in front 3-0 in the fifth with his first home run of the year, a two-run no-doubter over the left field wall.

The shortstop finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. The home run was the fifth of his career.

The first three batters reached base to start the seventh, helping North Carolina cut the Virginia lead to 3-2. Reliever Paul Kosanovich allowed only one of his inherited runners to cross the plate to make the score 3-2 and was credited with all three outs in the seventh.

Closer Stephen Schoch came on with a runner second base and two outs in the eighth and struck out Justice Thompson to end the threat.

The righthander pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

The Cavaliers return home on Tuesday for a midweek matchup against George Washington.

The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start on ACCNX.

