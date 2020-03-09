Virginia rises in AP Top 25 after win over Louisville
Defending national champion Virginia is up five spots, to 17, in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.
The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 ACC) have won eight straight and 11 of their last 12, earning the #2 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament after starting 4-4 in conference play.
In this recent stretch, UVA has wins over Florida State (26-5), this week’s fourth-ranked team, Duke (25-6), which is ranked 10th this week, and Louisville (24-7), ranked 15th.
The lone loss since Jan. 20 was a seven-point setback at Louisville.
