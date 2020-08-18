Virginia residents should report unsolicited seed packages to USDA

Virginia residents who have received unsolicited packages containing seeds should file a report with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service using the online Unsolicited Seed Self-Reporting Form.

When completing the report, residents will receive instructions on how and where to mail the seeds and all packaging material to USDA’s APHIS.

Additional information and frequently asked questions regarding unsolicited packages containing seeds can be found at USDA’s Unsolicited Seeds webpage.

Residents should not open the seed packets or plant the seeds. The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species. Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops.

Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.

