Virginia Republicans call on Northam, McAuliffe to pressure Cuomo to step down from NGA chair role

The Republican Party of Virginia is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam and former governor Terry McAuliffe to request that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo step down as the chair of the National Governors Association.

A press release from the RPV cites the news report of three sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo that have arisen in recent days.

Cuomo was already facing a federal investigation into reports that his administration had ordered COVID-positive patients into nursing homes, leading to the deaths of thousands of seniors across New York.

“The deafening silence of Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe on Cuomo’s sickening pattern of sexual harassment against three different women is a slap in the face to all victims of sexual harassment and assault across Virginia,” RPV Chairman Rich Anderson said. “As Cuomo’s scandals pile up, Northam’s and McAuliffe’s silence demonstrates a disturbing lack of political courage and shows neither should be representing the Commonwealth of Virginia. They both must immediately call for Cuomo to step down as chairman of the National Governors Association. Their silence is complicity.”

Northam is in the final year of his term as governor. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running for the Democratic Party nomination for what would be a rare second term.

