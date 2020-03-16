Virginia reports second coronavirus death

A male in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District has died from the coronavirus, the second death from COVID-19 reported in Virginia.

The victim acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” said Peninsula Health Department Acting Director Dr. Steve Julian, MD, MBA, FACS. “The Hampton/Peninsula Health District is working closely with our community healthcare partners to assure the best care in response to the Pandemic.”

Earlier in the day Monday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District announced that a community member has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. This case was the first case in the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” Thomas Jefferson Health District Director Dr. Denise Bonds said.

Public health officials will work to isolate the patient and to investigate all people who had close contact with the patient. Contacts will be asked to stay home away from others for 14 days.

The positive case is an individual in their late 50s and a resident in the City of Charlottesville. The case appears to be travel-related.

The patient was tested for the novel coronavirus by a commercial lab.

The Chesterfield Health Department reported its second case of COVID-19 in the county on Monday. The positive case is a woman in her 50s and the investigation is ongoing. She is currently under voluntary quarantine at home.

The Chesterfield Health Department was notified on March 14 of the positive test results for COVID-19.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/covid19 or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

