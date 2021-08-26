Virginia releases women’s basketball non-conference schedule

The Virginia women’s basketball team announced its 2021-2022 non-conference schedule Thursday, which includes six games to be played at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia will open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at James Madison.

The Cavaliers host head coach Tina Thompson’s alma mater, USC, in the home opener on Sunday, Nov. 14. Other home opponents include mid-week games against UCF (Nov. 17), William & Mary (Dec. 2), and American (Dec. 7).

The Cavalier Classic will take place on Thanksgiving weekend with Virginia playing Rhode Island (Nov. 26) and Richmond (Nov. 28). The game against the Rams features the return of two UVA alumna in head coach Tammi Reese and assistant coach Sharnee Zoll-Norman.

Virginia’s road slate includes a trip to California to face UCLA (Nov. 21), a team that finished last season ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press poll, and Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 23). UVA also plays at George Washington (Dec. 5) and Texas Southern (Dec. 22).

Dates for ACC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2021-22 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket information

Season tickets are on sale now and provide the best value. Reserved seating will be available in sections 102-104 and sections 112-114 with all the remaining seats classified as general admission.

Reserved seat season tickets are $75 per seat or $60 per seat for UVA faculty and staff. General admission season tickets are $65 per seat or $52 for UVA faculty and staff. All courtside seat season tickets are $150 for the women’s basketball season.

How to purchase tickets

For more information or to purchase season tickets visit UVATIX.com or call the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821).