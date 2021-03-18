Virginia recovers from weekend sweep, blanks Towson, 5-0

Published Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021, 10:47 pm

Five Virginia pitchers combined to hurl a one-hit 5-0 shutout of Towson on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

The ‘Hoos (8-8) held Towson (2-13) hitless until a Javon Fields single with two outs in the fifth.

Reliever Paul Kosanovich was credited with his first win of the season after coming on in the third and pitching three scoreless frames. Junior Zach Messinger struck out five of the six batters he faced, including four straight over the course of the sixth and seventh innings.

“The exciting part was we only gave up one hit,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said. “That was outstanding effort on the part of our pitching staff. It was a collective effort, we knew that we were going chop the game up and get those particular pitchers to pitch tonight so it was great to see them all go out and pitch, really, really well.”

Brendan Rivoli went 2-for-4 with two RBI. He put the Cavaliers up 4-0 in the third inning with a two-RBI double in the gap between center and right.

Rivoli has three-multi-hit efforts in his last six games.

Freshman Kyle Teel drove in the final Cavalier run with a double off the right field wall in the sixth. The first year was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. He’s driven in a run in three-straight games.

Nic Kent reached base four times and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two walks. The two-hit game was his team-best, seventh of the year.

Junior Zack Gelof scored the game’s first run when he came around on a two-out single by Michaels in the first inning. Gelof walked twice and drove in his team-high, ninth run of the year on a single to left in the third inning.

Virginia will continue ACC play this weekend with a three-game series against No. 18 Pittsburgh. The series will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will be followed by game two on Sunday at 1 p.m. The finale is slated for Monday with first pitch slated for 2 p.m.

