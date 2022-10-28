Virginia receives nearly $1.4 million grant to improve mental health services

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services received a grant from the Center for Mental Health Services for nearly $1.4 million to implement community mental health block grants. The funding is recommended to be spent addressing mental health emergency preparedness and crisis response efforts.

The grants, funded through passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, is part of $59.4 million in total grant funding awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services and distributed through the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration sent a letter to state mental health commissioners recommending that state behavioral health systems examine requirements to address mental health needs in communities in the aftermath of traumatic events such as mass shootings.

“Mental health issues touch the lives of too many Americans. There are over one million Virginians alone currently struggling with some form of mental illness,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) in a news release. “Traumatic events, such as mass shootings and other tragedies, can have severely adverse psychological impacts on community members and compound existing mental health issues. As we continue working to combat gun violence and address mental health crises, this funding will be invaluable to those efforts and help shore up our emergency preparedness capabilities.

“I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and I am pleased to see these funds being delivered to Virginia. It is imperative we continue fighting to ensure individuals have access to the care, treatment, and resources they need.”

More information on the HHS grant announcements is available here.