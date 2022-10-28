Menu
virginia receives nearly 1 4 million grant to improve mental health services
Politics

Virginia receives nearly $1.4 million grant to improve mental health services

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
mental health support
(© shintartanya – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services received a grant from the Center for Mental Health Services for nearly $1.4 million to implement community mental health block grants. The funding is recommended to be spent addressing mental health emergency preparedness and crisis response efforts.

The grants, funded through passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, is part of $59.4 million in total grant funding awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services and distributed through the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration sent a letter to state mental health commissioners recommending that state behavioral health systems examine requirements to address mental health needs in communities in the aftermath of traumatic events such as mass shootings.

“Mental health issues touch the lives of too many Americans. There are over one million Virginians alone currently struggling with some form of mental illness,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) in a news release. “Traumatic events, such as mass shootings and other tragedies, can have severely adverse psychological impacts on community members and compound existing mental health issues. As we continue working to combat gun violence and address mental health crises, this funding will be invaluable to those efforts and help shore up our emergency preparedness capabilities.

“I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and I am pleased to see these funds being delivered to Virginia. It is imperative we continue fighting to ensure individuals have access to the care, treatment, and resources they need.”

More information on the HHS grant announcements is available here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

