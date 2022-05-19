Virginia receives $982K grant to build nutritious school lunches

The Virginia Department of Education has received a $982,827 USDA grant to build and retain a knowledgeable workforce to ensure school lunches are nutritious and meet students’ needs.

The funding will support VDOE in the creation and implementation of a comprehensive training program estimated to reach 155 school nutrition directors and 2,100 frontline cafeteria managers. Sub-grant incentives will be awarded to school food authorities to provide a monetary incentive of $175 for each cafeteria manager who completes the training program within a six-month period.

“Many children in our district and throughout the Commonwealth rely on school lunches for a healthy, nutritious meal,” Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin said. “As families struggle with escalating food prices, it is even more important that school lunches meet children’s needs. No student should ever go hungry, especially while trying to receive an education. This grant from USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service will help ensure Virginian school food authorities, especially in more rural areas, have the necessary training and knowledge to plan nutritious lunches and support students in the Commonwealth.”

“Amid ongoing health and economic stressors, schools have served as a safe haven for kids, providing needed stability and resources,” said U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner. “This nearly $1 million for Virginia will help continue this trend by making sure Virginia schools have the strong nutrition workforce they need to make sure that every student has accessible, nutritious meals during the school year.”

“One in nine children in Virginia is struggling with food insecurity,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. “That’s a powerful reminder of why it’s essential that every child in Virginia has access to nutritious meals at school. I’m glad this funding is headed to our communities to help foster the workforce we need to deliver on that promise, and will continue to do all that I can to fight childhood hunger through my work in the U.S. Senate.”

